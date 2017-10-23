CRIME LOG: OCT. 2 – OCT. 9

لماذا لا تحاول هذه مزيد من المساعدة By Jill Sojourner, news staff

المزيد من المكافآت A Northeastern University (NU) student reported his bicycle was stolen from the bicycle racks outside of Shillman Hall. A report was filed.

http://dutchuncles.co.uk/?pinicilin=%D8%A3%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%89-%D9%85%D9%86%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%84-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AB%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%A9&c3d=5c An NU student reported a textbook and $50 were stolen from her locker in the basement of Dockser Hall. The Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) responded and reported four additional students had items stolen from their lockers. A report was filed.

http://clevelandpools.org.uk/?ariches=%D8%B3%D9%88%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%85-%D9%85%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%B1&d14=ee The manager of Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Recreation Center reported observing an NU student stealing a toothbrush. NUPD responded and reported speaking to the student, who then returned the toothbrush. The student was banned from both Wollaston’s Market locations. A report was filed.

http://esplaicaravaning.com/?pelmen=%D9%83%D9%8A%D9%81-%D9%8A%D9%85%D9%83%D9%86%D9%86%D9%8A-%D9%83%D8%B3%D8%A8-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%89-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%86%D8%AA-%D9%85%D8%AC%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%A7&809=ec An NUPD officer reported stopping an individual, who was unaffiliated with NU, in the basement of International Village (IV). The officer reported banning the individual from all NU property and sending him on his way. A report was filed.

http://www.amkhamry.cz/?foravil=%D9%83%D9%8A%D9%81-%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%AF%D8%A3-%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85&7b5=22 An NU staff member reported several items missing from his office in the Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Center. A report was filed.

A confidential domestic violence case occurred off campus. A report was filed.

4:52 p.m.

An NU student reported his unattended tablet and textbook were stolen from Ryder Hall. A report was filed.

Friday, Oct. 6

4:57 p.m.

NUPD detectives reported conducting alcohol suppression efforts in and around the NU campus. Several NU students and non-NU affiliates were stopped for procuring alcohol. A report was filed.

7:21 p.m.

An NUPD officer reported finding four fake IDs in an NU student’s lost wallet. A report was filed.

11:40 p.m.

NUPD requested Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for an intoxicated NU student outside of 153 Hemenway. EMS transported the student to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for further evaluation. A report was filed.

Saturday, Oct. 7

3:10 a.m.

NUPD reported being flagged down by an Uber driver who reported an intoxicated female in his vehicle. NUPD further reported requesting EMS, who transported the student to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for further evaluation. The residence director was notified. A report was filed.

9:31 a.m.

An NUPD officer reported stopping a female, who was unaffiliated with NU, sleeping on a couch in the basement of IV. She was banned from all NU property and sent on her way. A report was filed.

12:18 p.m.

An individual reported observing a man, who was unaffiliated with NU, slumped over in the Fenway Center parking lot. NUPD responded and reporting confiscating a knife from the man, who was then banned from all NU property and sent on his way. A report was filed.

Monday, Oct. 9

1:01 a.m.

NUPD reported two stopping two individuals who were tagging the construction fence on Camden Street. The individuals were unaffiliated with NU. A report was filed.