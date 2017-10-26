Event Calendar: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

valutahandel trading الخيارات الثنائية تجريبية مجانية By Elissa Taublib, news staff

بى فوركس At The Huntington News Halloween Fundraiser, 20 percent of all food and beverage you purchase at Uno Pizzeria & Grill will go toward the student-run newspaper of Northeastern. This is your chance to support The Huntington News while enjoying pizza in the spirit of Halloween. Make sure you grab some friends and come in costume — the patron with the best Halloween costume will win free pizza every month for a year, and if you post a picture on Instagram use #huntnewsspook. Feast on pizza, burgers, dessert and cocktails, dress up and attend this unmissable event. 10 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Uno Pizzeria & Grill (280 Huntington Ave.); free

الخيارات الثنائية غير قانونية في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية If you are a singer, poet, rapper, activist or just part of the community, you are more than welcome to enjoy Black Cotton Club: TRAP JAM Session. The event will celebrate TRAP music, which is a subgenre of dance music originated from southern rappers such as Young Jeezy and 6 Mafia. The event features live bands and artists, and community members will be encouraged to tell their life stories. This jam session experience is organized by the Black Cotton Club, which was founded in 2016 and is a space for creative people to collaborate with other artists. 7 p.m.; The Shirley-Eustis House, 33 Shirley St.; $10

http://onsiteinsights.co.uk/?kliwe=%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%AC%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%87-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D9%86%D9%83%D8%A8%D9%88%D8%AA%D9%8A%D9%87&29f=86 If you love the smell of paper, get easily attached to fictional characters and cannot control yourself in a library, then this is the event for you. The Boston Book Festival celebrates the inspirational power of words and aims to promote a culture of reading and ideas. Poetry readings, music, workshops for writers and debates on literary issues are some of the many attractions of the festival. There will also be interactive events, such as a free walking tour of Copley Square’s literary neighborhood, to get a taste of Boston’s rich literary heritage. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Copley Square; free

stockpair الخيارات الثنائية احتيال A chance to celebrate Halloween and the last Central Flea of this season, the Central Scare at the Central Flea will feature around 160 vintage and antique dealers, artists, designers and food trucks. Organized by the Central Square Business Association and New England Open Markets, the event will also have live music, free pumpkin planting and a Halloween costume contest that is open to anyone, no matter their age or place of residency. The judges of the Central Scare costume contest will choose six finalists who will have the opportunity to win cash prizes. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; 95 Prospect St., Cambridge; free

Who doesn’t like Halloween and trivia? This game night will turn your usually boring Monday night into an unexpectedly fun evening. Halloween Trivia Night will test your knowledge of this spooky time of the year with themed questions at AfterHours. If you are the competitive type, brush up on your Halloween knowledge and invite some friends — the winning teams will receive Visa and Starbucks gift cards. The event will be hosted by UNICEF Northeastern University, a student club that aims to engage with the local community to promote UNICEF’s social work. 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.; AfterHours; free

The scariest day of the year has finally arrived, and the best way to celebrate is by attending the Halloween Party Cruise at The Spirit of Boston. The yacht in the Boston Harbor will be transformed into a haunted Titanic, with the crew dressed up in costumes. Organized by Awesome Events, the Black Pearl party cruise will have four decks, three DJs and two floors of music. During the three-hour sail, you can partake in a Halloween costume party on this haunted yacht while facing incredible views of the Boston skyline. 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Spirit of Boston, 200 Seaport Blvd., Ste 75; $10-50

French culture and cinema collide for a movie screening at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA). Organized by the Consulate General of France in Boston, the screening of “Chartres: Light Reborn!” will explore the history of the Cathedral of Chartres in France, an icon of Gothic architecture considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the process of restoring its stained-glass windows. The movie was directed by Anne Savalli and filmed in France. The screening will be introduced by Frederick Ilchman, the MFA’s Mrs. Russell W. Baker Curator of Paintings and chair of European art. Following the screening will be a discussion with Dominique Lallement, president of the American Friends of Chartres, and medieval art scholars Madeline Caviness and Ellen Shortell. 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Museum of Fine Arts; $11