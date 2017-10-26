CRIME LOG: Oct. 16 – Oct. 23

http://fuellers.co.uk/?klimaks=%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AB%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B2%D8%AF%D9%88%D8%AC%D8%A9&017=da بنك الانماء الأسهم Compiled by Jill Sojourner, news staff

http://focusedfm.com.au/?santas=%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AB%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA%D9%8A%D8%AC%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%82%D9%88%D8%B3-%D9%82%D8%B2%D8%AD-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9&a5b=20 http://gawlerhealthfoundation.org.au/?kolobok=%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%AB%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%AC%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A5%D8%B4%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%84&49e=c6 Monday, Oct. 16

http://www.goffpublic.com/?filter=%D9%85%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%B9%D8%A9-%D8%A5%D8%B4%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%84-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AB%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%A9-2017 1:03 p.m.

http://codigo4x4.com/?minotavr=%D8%B3%D8%B9%D8%B1-%D8%A8%D9%88%D8%B1%D8%B5%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8&b05=05 The manager of Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Recreation Center reported stopping a man, who was unaffiliated with Northeastern University, shoplifting. Northeastern University Police Department responded and banned him from both Wollaston’s Market locations and sent him on his way. A report was filed.

http://bluecedarprintworks.co.uk/?kindersyprise=%D8%A3%D8%B3%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA&5dc=e0 1:59 p.m.

http://rtcc.co.uk/?arimenes=%D8%B3%D8%B9%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8-%D9%81%D8%A8-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF%D9%8A%D9%87&70a=fc An NU student reported a man stealing a bicycle from the International Village bicycle rack. NUPD responded and reported stopping the man, who was unaffiliated with NU, on Vancouver Street. NUPD further reported the man admitted to smoking a type of synthetic marijuana known as K2 and showed symptoms. NUPD requested Boston Emergency Medical Services, or EMS, who transported the man to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. A report was filed.

حسابات خيار ثنائي تمكنت 5:18 p.m.

اظهرها An NU student reported the contents of a package he received were stolen. A report was filed.

سوق الاسهم السعودية تداول اليوم

http://www.elsiemagazine.com/?afimos=%D8%AA%D8%B9%D8%B1%D9%8A%D9%81-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AB%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%A9&7e9=15 الخيارات الثنائية تاجر فرانكو Tuesday, Oct. 17

3:32 p.m.

The manager of Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Recreation Center reported an NU student stole a coffee mug. NUPD responded and reported banning the student from both Wollaston’s Market locations. A report was filed.

http://sejrup-it.dk/?centosar=%D8%A7%D8%AE%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%88%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF%D9%8A&9de=1a اخبار الشركات بالسوق السعودي Wednesday, Oct. 18

9:04 a.m.

A confidential indecent assault and battery case occurred off campus. A report was filed.

12:26 p.m.

An NU staff member reported his bicycle was stolen from the bicycle racks outside of Willis Hall. A report was filed.

4:41 p.m.

An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen from outside of Snell Library. A report was filed.

10:13 p.m.

A confidential indecent assault and battery case occurred off campus. A report was filed.

http://drunkenwerewolf.com/?alkapone=%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%AB%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A-%D8%AD%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%A8-%D8%AA%D8%AC%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A8%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%84&113=68 Thursday, Oct. 19

9:40 a.m.

An NU student reported her bicycle was stolen from outside of Stearns Center. A report was filed.

4:48 p.m.

An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen from outside of West Village G. A report was filed.

إشارات الفوركس للتداول Friday, Oct. 20

4:04 p.m.

An NU student reported his cellphone was stolen from Centennial Quad. A report was filed.

10:46 p.m.

NUPD reported stopping an NU student twirling a knife around on Speare Place. NUPD further reported confiscating the knife and checking the student’s residence for additional weapons. A Swiss Army knife was confiscated. A report was filed.

10:57 p.m.

An individual reported an NU student was intoxicated and unable to stand on her own. NUPD responded and requested EMS, who transported the student to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. The residence director, or RD, was notified. A report was filed.

11:05 p.m.

An NU student reported his friend, who is also an NU student, was extremely intoxicated and unconscious outside 35 Hillside St. He further reported his friend may have hit his head. NUPD responded and requested EMS, who transported the student to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The RD was notified. A report was filed.

11:41 p.m.

An NU student reported his friend, who is also an NU student, consumed alcohol and stated he did not feel well. NUPD responded and requested EMS, who transported the student to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The RD was notified. A report was filed.

11:51 p.m.

The proctor at 337 Huntington Ave. reported an intoxicated female student in the lobby. NUPD responded and requested EMS, who transported the student to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The RD was notified. A report was filed.

11:52 p.m.

An RA reported an NU student was intoxicated. NUPD responded and reported the student was under the age of 21. A report was filed.

http://meandbmaketea.com/?pilecek=%D8%AA%D8%AC%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%85%D9%84&fc9=49 Saturday, Oct. 21

1:56 a.m.

An NUPD officer reported an extremely intoxicated NU student outside Loftman Hall. The officer further reported leaving the student in his roomates’ care for the night. A report was filed.

3:11 p.m.

Security staff at the Prudential Center reported several areas where items were damaged during the Underwear Run. A report was filed.

10:27 p.m.

An RA reported being approached by an NU student’s roommates who stated the student was intoxicated, had vomited and was unable to walk. NUPD responded and requested EMS, who transported the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for further evaluation. The RD was notified. A report was filed.

اذهب هنا Sunday, Oct. 22

10:48 a.m.

An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen from the bicycle racks outside of International Village. NUPD responded and reported the front tire and bicycle lock were still attached to the bicycle rack. A report was filed.