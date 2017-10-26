Cross country concludes regular season in Connecticut

انقر Northeastern cross country completed their regular season Saturday, with the women and men finishing in the top 10 in a mini-meet at Central Connecticut State University.

Head coach Cathrine Erickson called the meet "an advanced workout for some and a tune up for the championship season for others."

The women's team finished sixth overall, averaging a time of 10:54 in the 3K. Monmouth (190 points), Central Connecticut State (191 points) and Northeastern (196 points) averaged a time of 10:54, but because Monmouth and Central Connecticut State scored fewer points, they beat out the Huskies. Northeastern edged out Boston College by two points to snag sixth place.

First-year Grace Bugara led the way, crossing the line in seventh place with a time of 10:32. Following Bugara were fourth-year Corinne Myers, first-year Kelsey Walak, third-year Amy Piccolo and fourth-year Kerri Ruffo (10:42, 10:59, 11:01, and 11:16, respectively).

"We went into the race [with] a little less pressure," Bugara said. "I think it was a good show for the other girls of where they were and what we're going to do this weekend."

In terms of points, the men's race wasn't as tightly contested as the women's.

The men finished in eighth place with 212 points and an average time of 15:56 in the 5K. First-year Eric Clay, third-year Michael Duggan, first-year Tyler Miller and fourth-years Daniel Condon and Jay Navin were Northeastern's top five finishers with times of 15:45, 15:49, 15:54, 15:57 and 16:13, respectively.

In anticipation of the CAA Conference Championships this weekend, Bugara assessed the team's chances.

"We have a very good five right now and I think that if we all stay together, we'll have a good outcome," she said.

Erickson acknowledged racing against more experienced teams poses a challenge but she knows the team will put in its best effort.

"My expectations are that the team competes hard and as a unit," she said. "We will be going up against some very good teams and we are very young."

Northeastern travels to Richmond, Virginia for the CAA Championships Saturday. The first race of the day starts at 10 a.m.

"I will be looking for people to get the championship season off to a good start as we look toward the NCAA Regionals and the ECAC Championships," Erickson said.