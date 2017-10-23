Everything Everything rocks house at the Sinclair

http://revesbyestate.co.uk/?pjatachok=%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%86%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%AC-%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%B9-%D9%88%D8%B4%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D9%84%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%8A%D9%81%D9%88%D9%86&dfc=b2 Tucked away in a sleepy nook near Harvard Square, a buzzing crowd gathered within the Sinclair. They waited eagerly for Everything Everything, who, in just a few hours, was scheduled to conclude their American tour.

The show opened with Savoir Adore, a very spirited pop-rock band from Brooklyn. Though they are an internationally touring band themselves, the group had paired with Everything Everything for a mini-tour, showcasing their recent album, "The Love That Remains." After a full set, the stage lights transitioned to a vibrant red, and Everything Everything walked out to screams, shouts and a raucous ovation.

Hailing from Manchester, the indie-rock band was formed in late 2007 and quickly gained traction in the music industry—they released three singles and an album by fall of 2010. Since then, the band has released four albums: "Man Alive" in 2010, "Arc" in 2013, "Get To Heaven" in 2013 and "A Fever Dream" in August of 2017. While self-identifying as a rock band, Everything Everything's music style is best described as extraordinarily eclectic and lively, accepting influence from all genres of popular music. Their diverse style was spotlighted Sunday night, seamlessly transitioning from serene piano ballads to frenetic hip-hop.

The group's work has been widely acclaimed — "Man Alive" was shortlisted in 2011 for the Mercury Music Prize, awarded annually for the best United Kingdom and Ireland album. In 2014, their single "Kemosabe" won "UK Single of the Year," awarded by the Music Producers Guild based in London. Everything Everything's popularity was indisputable at the Sinclair; the head-banging crowd's singing punctuated only by slick guitar riffs. The band performed fifteen songs without pause and was cheered back for an extended encore.