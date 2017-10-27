Op-ed: How you can help fight climate change

http://huntnewsnu.com/?santaklays=%D8%AA%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%84-%D8%AC%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A%D9%87-%D9%86%D8%AA Climate change is a humanitarian crisis. Rising temperatures are contributing to more frequent and more extreme weather events, including floods, droughts, wildfires and hurricanes. From Barbuda to Bangladesh to Puerto Rico, climate change is disproportionately devastating the poorest and most vulnerable people.

On Oct. 31 the Massachusetts Joint Revenue Committee will host a hearing on Senate Bill 2056, a bill that would create a voluntary check-off option for Massachusetts residents to donate a portion of their tax return to the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF). The LDCF is a critical financial mechanism for climate adaptation projects in the 51 least developed countries. These countries are the most vulnerable nations to climate change and have contributed the least to the climate crisis.

Sometimes it's hard to know what to do when you hear about the thousands of people affected by climate change. This bill gives you a chance to act locally and support people all over the world. The first and easiest action you can take is to sign our petition calling on Massachusetts legislature to vote YES on S.2056.

If you're feeling inspired, I'd love to have you join me at the Massachusetts State House on Oct. 31 to fill the hearing room and show our support. If you can't make it but you're a permanent resident, it'd be great if you can call or email your state legislators and ask them to support the bill. Please feel free to ask me for help in how to do this.

Thanks so much for reading and for your participation. Please visit our website (and Facebook message or email me at thornton.e@husky.neu.edu) if you'd like to learn more.

