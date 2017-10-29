Students and faculty talk MBTA challenges

متى يبدا تداول اسهم البنك الاهلي دليل الشعبي ثنائي خيار التداول By Ava Sasani, news correspondent

As Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker continues to enjoy rising approval ratings, students said his 2014 promises to revamp the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, or MBTA, have still not been realized.

In the 2014 governor's election race, Baker pledged to revitalize the long-dysfunctional MBTA system. But, according to a 2017 MBTA press release, the MBTA will be $5.1 billion in debt in 2018, meaning it still will not be able to improve itself. As the 2018 governor's race draws closer, Baker's record and MBTA revitalization will be up for review.

Many Northeastern students and faculty living off-campus rely on the MBTA's service to commute to and from campus every day. Brigid Flynn, a professor of English at Northeastern University, commutes from Providence on the MBTA commuter rail.

مصدر الرابط “Most of my problem with the commuter rail system is that it is simply unable to handle the number of passengers,” Flynn said. “I go home between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and I have to stand between other people every single time. It’s a predictable issue every single day. There’s just not enough seats available.”

Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, who teaches public policy at Northeastern, said Baker began his 2015 term with MBTA problems when a historic snowstorm hit Boston. That winter exposed the MBTA's inadequate ability to deal with New England's severe weather conditions.

"Every governor, including Charlie Baker, knows that the T is one of his major responsibilities," Dukakis said. "[Baker] got hit with disastrous situation two weeks after he took over as governor."

Following the massive delays and cancellations the MBTA experienced in 2015, MBTA then-general manager Beverly Scott abruptly resigned. Last August, Baker appointed Luis Ramirez to the MTBA general manager position. Although Ramirez has extensive experience in private sector management, he has no experience in public transportation.

Many Northeastern students, after completing the mandatory two years living in on-campus housing, choose to move off campus to nearby Boston neighborhoods. A popular neighborhood for students is Mission Hill, situated about a 20-minute walk from Northeastern's campus.

Matt Yudysky, a fifth-year computer science major living in Mission Hill, said the MBTA's Green Line service is better than most students portray.

"It's sucks that the trains don't run after midnight," he said. "Right now it is okay, but it can get pretty delayed in the winter."

Amal Adra is a third-year behavioral neuroscience major who commutes every day from Mansfield, Massachusetts, using the MBTA commuter rail. She said the rail's common delays make it difficult to be on time to her classes every day.

"I don't know what's happening on these trains, but they're always breaking down," Adra said. "During the winter, maybe, that'll make sense for why they're late, but they're breaking down and delaying all the time."