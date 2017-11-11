CRIME LOG: OCT. 30 – NOV. 5

اتبع عنوان ورل انظر هنا Compiled by Jill Sojourner, news staff

هذه الصفحة A Northeastern University student reported his bicycle was stolen from the Snell Library bicycle rack Oct. 29. A report was filed.

موقع An NU student reported her bicycle was stolen from her off-campus residence. A report was filed.

تحقق من هذا الموقع An NU student reported $280 was stolen from her wallet. A report was filed.

A staff member at Rebecca’s Café reported someone was throwing trash out of the window and almost hitting people walking by. A report was filed.

4:11 p.m.

The Suffolk University Police Department reported an NU student was ejected from an event at Royale Nightclub Oct. 26 for being intoxicated. A report was filed.

6:04 p.m.

An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen from the bicycle rack outside West Village B. A report was filed.

9:56 a.m.

An NU faculty member reported a bag containing pharmaceutical equipment was stolen from a room at 140 The Fenway. A report was filed.

4:34 p.m.

An NU student reported three men broke into her apartment at 52 Westland Ave. at approximately 9:45 a.m. while she was sleeping. A report was filed.

9:19 a.m.

An NU staff member reported a laptop was stolen from a room in Nightingale Hall. A report was filed.

11:09 a.m.

An NUPD sergeant reported arresting an individual, who was unaffiliated with NU, for a warrant. A report was filed.

9:04 p.m.

An NU student reported the light on his bicycle was stolen. A report was filed.

9:28 p.m.

A confidential rape case occurred on campus. A report was filed.

12:52 a.m.

A confidential indecent assault and battery case occurred off campus. A report was filed.

12:55 p.m.

An NU student reported his headphones were stolen from the Snell Library Nov. 1. A report was filed.

5:37 p.m.

An NU student reported that while she was working in a lab at the Egan Research Center, she left her workspace unattended and upon returning, she noticed the monitor attachment to her microscope was stolen. A report was filed.

5:45 p.m.

An NU student reported his cellphone was stolen from Five Guys on Huntington Avenue. A report was filed.

5:59 p.m.

An NU student reported her watch was stolen from the Snell Library. A report was filed.

8:54 p.m.

A confidential rape case occurred on campus. A report was filed.

11:22 p.m.

An individual, who was unaffiliated with NU, reported her unattended backpack was stolen from the Curry Student Center. A report was filed.

11:03 p.m.

An NU student reported her bicycle was stolen from the bicycle rack outside of the Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Complex. A report was filed.

1:09 a.m.

A Resident Student Organization supervisor reported a highly intoxicated NU student near West Village H and Parker Street. NUPD responded and requested Emergency Medical Services, who cleared the student, who was under the age of 21.

1:54 a.m.

The Boston Police Department reported a large party at 662 Tremont St. involving NU students. NUPD responded and reported speaking to several NU students who were hosting the party. A report was filed.

12:22 p.m.

An NU staff member reported an exit sign in Davenport A was torn down. A report was filed.

2:31 p.m.

An NU staff member reported two exit signs in Speare Hall were torn down. A report was filed.