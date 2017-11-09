Event Calendar: Nov. 9-Nov. 15

أفضل موقع اسهم بنك الانماء By Elissa Taublib, news staff

http://i3group.com.au/?klykva=%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AB%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%85%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%A8%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D9%82%D9%88%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A2%D8%AC%D9%84%D8%A9&604=80 انقر فوق هذا هنا الآن Thursday, Nov. 9

انقر للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات If you are looking to improve your flexibility, build muscle strength, perfect your posture or simply breathe and relax after a long week of working and studying, why not try Yoga at Boston Public Library? Every Thursday, instructors from the nonprofit organization Hands to Heart Center will guide participants of all ages and teach them basic yoga postures and meditation techniques. At the event, which is organized by the Mattapan Branch of the Boston Public Library, mats will be provided. If you are planning to attend this yoga session, wear loose and comfortable clothing and expect to feel lighter and happier by the end of the class. 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Mattapan Branch of the Boston Public Library; free

دخول الموقع http://oams.net.au/?clocik=%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%AB%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A-%D8%AD%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%A8-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%D9%8A&980=91 Friday, Nov. 10

http://www.ac-brno.org/?pycka=%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D8%B7%D8%B1%D9%8A&392=28 If you were concerned about your Friday night plans, we have the solution for you. Support your school at this year’s Homecoming hockey game to witness the Northeastern Huskies face off against the Boston University Terriers in the historic Matthews Arena. The game will be preceded by a tailgate in the Curry Student Center, where students can get free Amelia’s and Northeastern spirit gear giveaways starting at 5 p.m. Besides being such an entertaining game to watch, students can get tickets to this event for free — what else are you waiting for? The game is a part of Homecoming Week at Northeastern, so be sure to check out the other packed events happening this weekend. 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Matthews Arena; free

القفز فوق هذا الموقع شركة Saturday, Nov. 11

مصدر You may know him for his famous carpool karaoke videos on YouTube, which have featured artists such as Miley Cyrus and Will Smith, or for the late-night television talk show he hosts on CBS, “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” An actor, comedian, television host and singer, James Corden is a man of many talents, and you don’t want to miss the chance to see him live at Northeastern as the Homecoming Headliner. Organized by CUP and the Homecoming Committee, the show will be moderated by the American comedian, actress, recording artist and radio personality Amanda Seales, who is also a member of the musical group Floetry. 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Matthews Arena; $15

هنا http://marylemore.co.uk/?kincher=%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AB%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%84%D9%86%D8%A7-%D9%88%D8%B3%D8%B7%D8%A7%D8%A1&802=b2 Sunday, Nov. 12

يحتوى More than 120 book dealers from the United States, Argentina, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom will be exhibiting their work at the Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair. Organized by Commonwealth Books, the fair will also hold events such as Bookbinding with Peter Geraty, the owner of Praxis Bindery, and This Ever New Self: Thoreau and his Journal, with Concord Museum Curator David Wood. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to bring their own books or maps and get free opinions on their worth from experts — who knows, maybe you have a valuable treasure. 12 a.m. – 5 p.m.; John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center; free

شلون ابيع اسهم وربه خذ الحقائق Monday, Nov. 13

Organized by Active Minds at Emerson College, the Hidden Lantern Arts Festival is a celebration of various forms of art, the courage of creators and the healing power of honest expression. The purpose of this event is to build a safe space to show the role of art as an inner light that helps individuals overcome obstacles, and break the stigma that surrounds mental illness. Each day of the festival will spotlight a different form that explores mental health, such as poetry, music and theatre. On Monday, the selected art will be cinema, and there will be a film festival at Emerson College. 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Bright Family Screening Room at Emerson College; free

http://highstxray.com.au/?pyzo=%D8%A7%D9%81%D8%B6%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%AA&73c=65 Tuesday, Nov. 14

For those of you who are interested in discussing fashion and business while having a lot of fun, you are welcome to join Fashion’s Night Out. Besides enjoying mocktails, cupcakes, snacks catered by Rebecca’s Cafe, a photo booth and live music, this event is a chance for you to learn about fellow students’ fashion start-ups in their designer showcases and network with other fashion lovers. The keynote speaker of the event, Xiomara Lorenzo, is a businesswoman and jewelry designer who has impacted Boston’s artistic community through her modern and 3D printed jewelry. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; AfterHours at Northeastern; free

اسهم زين السعودية مباشر Wednesday, Nov. 15

A night of music and poetry, Unearthed Song & Poetry Open Mic is an open mic series that happens every third Wednesday of the month. This month, the featured poet is Christine Casson, a scholar and writer in residence at Emerson College and the author of “After the First World,” a collection of poems. Casson is now working on her second poetry book in addition to a nonfiction book, which discusses the relationship between trauma and memory. The featured musician is Prateek Poddar, a singer-songwriter from Boston whose songs are influenced by classic folk artists such as Simon and Garfunkel and contemporary artists such as Jason Isbell. 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Homestead Bakery & Cafe (1448 Dorchester Avenue); $4

Correction: a previous version of the story incorrectly stated that the event on Nov. 11 was hosted by Northeastern Alumni.