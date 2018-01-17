CRIME LOG: JAN. 1 — JAN. 7

follow http://huntnewsnu.com/?santaklays=%D8%B3%D9%88%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%85-%D9%85%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%B1 Compiled by Jill Sojourner, news staff

Monday, Jan. 1

9:01 a.m.

http://i3group.com.au/?klykva=%D9%87%D9%88-%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%AB%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%A8%D9%88%D8%AA-%D8%A2%D9%85%D9%86%D8%A9&96d=9b An NU staff member reported a student did not return equipment they signed out from the previous semester. A report was filed.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

10:26 p.m.

http://dinoprojektet.se/?kapitanse=jobba-hemifr%C3%A5n-uniflex&1ba=63 A resident assistant reported her roommate, an NU student, was using marijuana in her room. NUPD responded and reported speaking to the student, who admitted to smoking marijuana. No drugs were confiscated. A report was filed.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

watch 4:19 p.m.

An NU student reported her unattended backpack and coat were stolen from the Dana Research Center. A report was filed.

Thursday, Jan. 4

5:33 a.m.

An NUPD officer reported confiscating two fake IDs from an NU student’s lost wallet. A report was filed.

11:23 p.m.

An RA reported the odor of marijuana coming from a room in Rubenstein Hall. NUPD responded and reported speaking to the resident of the room and her guest, who were both NU students, and confiscating a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. A report was filed.

Friday, Jan. 5

10:17 p.m.

An NUPD officer reported being informed of a man who appeared to be intoxicated near the West Village quad. The man, who was unaffiliated with NU, was found to have a criminal history. NUPD further reported the man declined all medical attention and was conscious and alert. He was banned from all NU property and sent on his way.

Sunday, Jan. 7

2:32 a.m.

The Boston Police Department (BPD) reported two NU students were robbed at 38 Westland Ave. BPD further reported one of the students was hit over the head, and their wallet and keys were taken.