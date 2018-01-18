Event Calendar: Jan. 18 – Jan. 24

أفضل وسطاء ثنائية الخيار المملكة المتحدة follow link Compiled by news staff
- Whether you’re vegan or voraciously hungry for some tasty morsels, look no further than Lamplighter Brewing in Cambridge, where vegan restaurant Littleburg will pop up Saturday. There will be plenty of treats at one of Boston’s best microbreweries, like veggie burgers, vegan desserts and bubbly brews. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Cambridge; Prices vary
- Get your groove on Friday night with five Northeastern a cappella groups: The Unisons, Distilled Harmony, The Downbeats, The Nor’easters and Treble on Huntington. So grab some friends or go solo and enjoy a night of great music by your peers. Tickets are free on the myNortheastern portal. 8 p.m.; Blackman Auditorium; Free
- The Cambridge Winter Farmers Market is back for the season and open for business every Saturday until April. Whether you want to munch on an apple or desire to taste the finest homemade jams, head down to the Cambridge Community Center for other locally sourced food, live music performances and events for the whole family. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Cambridge; Free.
- Northeastern’s Chinese Student Association presents their third annual cultural showcase, featuring KevJumba and a variety of other performers. Don’t be scared by the dragon, its only the dragon dancers in costume. The performance will portray Andrew, a high school student, as he leaves his comfort zone to find something he loves. 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Fenway Center; Free.
- Are you itching to dance? Grab your dancing shoes and leap over to the Riff Academy for jazz lessons! The academy is geared toward helping dancers develop fast-paced routines focused around vintage jazz dancing, and they’ve kicked off a six-week introduction program to solo jazz and performance. 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Ruggles Baptist Church; Free.
- Feeling blue? Beat Brasserie is having a comedy show at their club in Harvard Square. Skip there merrily and enjoy some craft beer, cocktails inspired by the classics, artisanal wine, delicious casual fare by James Lynons, all on top of enjoying some great jokes and other comedy that will keep you rolling on the floor laughing the entire night. 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Beat Brasserie, $5
- The Beacon Gallery’s “Lives in Limbo: Refugees at the Gates of Europe” aims to shed light on the plight of refugees. The show features text and photographs from acclaimed photographers, including reporting from students at Northeastern’s School of Journalism. The exhibit ends Jan. 28, so don’t miss out. 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Beacon Gallery; Free.