Video: One killed, two injured after triple shooting in Roxbury Crossing

January 16, 2018

source url Three people were shot at the intersection of Tremont and Parker streets on Dec. 6, killing one person, leaving one in critical condition and one in serious condition, Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans said at a press briefing at the scene.

see Read the story here.

